Ex-Oklahoma State, NFL player arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma State and Detroit Lion football player Brandon Pettigrew has been arrested in Oklahoma on misdemeanor complaints of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Police Sgt. Gary Knight says Pettigrew was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday after officers found him pushing and arguing with two men outside a downtown Oklahoma City bar. Knight says the men were friends trying to get Pettigrew to leave and that he then refused orders from the officers to leave before being arrested.

He was released later Sunday.

Pettigrew played at OSU from 2005-2008 and was selected by Detroit with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He caught 301 passes for 17 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Lions. He didn’t play in 2016 after suffering a torn ACL and was released.