Tight budgets spark talks of unionizing university faculty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Faculty members are talking about forming a union at New Mexico State University as budget issues persist and departments prepare to reorganize.

Emails provided to the Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2kCdd4i) show faculty from various departments are discussing the possible union.

Professor Ken Hammond says efforts to unionize university faculty have fizzled out at least three times in about two decades.

“In the past, there has been a wave of enthusiasm but it has petered out in the face of a broader sense of apathy,” he said. “In the current circumstances it might be different. Many faculty feel much more concerned, even threatened, by the budgets at the state level and the overall environment of higher education.

University system Chancellor Garrey Carruthers is spearheading reorganization efforts to make management and colleges more efficient.

It’s unclear what the restructuring entails or if colleges would combine programs and eliminate others.

He said the academic restructuring process planned for the spring will include faculty.

Carruthers said in an email that his understanding is that “there is a process that is followed in unionizing an institution and we would honor the process, rules and regulations for such an activity.”

He said if a union were to form, it would not be in place by the spring.

