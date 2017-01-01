Wins for City, United as top-4 race intensifies in EPL

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The race for Champions League qualification from the Premier League intensified after contrasting wins for Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus started again ahead of Sergio Aguero and scored an injury-time winner — his second goal of the match — in City’s 2-1 home victory over Swansea.

United had it much easier against Leicester, beating the struggling champion 3-0 thanks to goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata in an eight-minute period either side of halftime.

Five points separates second-placed Tottenham and sixth-placed United, which extended its unbeaten run in the league to 15 games and is now just two points off the top four.

City moved above Arsenal and Liverpool into third place.

At this stage last season, Leicester was leading the English top flight and on its way to the most remarkable title triumph in Premier League history.

After 13 losses in 24 games of its title defense, Claudio Ranieri’s side is one point above the relegation zone and in danger of becoming the first defending champion to be relegated since Man City in the 1937-38 season.