Shaw leads Coastal Carolina past Arkansas-Little Rock, 82-75

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Shaw scored 21 points and Coastal Carolina shot its way out of a halftime deficit to post an 82-75 win at Arkansas-Little Rock Saturday night.

Maurius Hill and Oliver Black each scored on layups in the final minute of the first half to send the Trojans into halftime with a 34-31 advantage. Shivaughn Wiggins drilled a 3-pointer with 15:23 left to give the Chanticleers the lead for good.

Shaw hit 7 of 9 shots from the field, including 1 of 2 from deep, and Colton Ray-St. Cyr scored 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Overall Coastal Carolina (11-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) shot 55.8 percent from the floor (29 of 52), including 8 of 18 from 3-point range.

Jalen Jackson scored 21 points to pace Arkansas-Little Rock (12-11, 3-7) and Hill, Marcus Johnson, Jr. and Kemy Osse each added 11 points. The Trojans shot 28 of 58 from the field (48.3 percent).