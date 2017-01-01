Hampton holds off Savannah State 92-89

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow scored 22 points, hitting 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and Hampton held off Savannah State for a 92-89 win Saturday night.

Hampton (9-13, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led by as many as 14 early in the second half, but Savannah State dug in and steadily chipped away, twice cutting the deficit to a single point on 3-pointers from Troyce Manassa and Joshua Floyd in the final 77 seconds.

Floyd’s 3 cut the gap to 90-89 with a second left but Lawrence Cooks sealed the win with a pair of free throws. Trevond Barnes added 17 points, Kalin Fisher had 13 and Lysander Bracey 12 for Hampton, which shot 43 percent from the field.

Manassa finished with 27 points. Dexter McClanahan added 17 points for the Tigers (10-13, 7-3), Austin Dasent had 14 and Jahir Cabeza 10.