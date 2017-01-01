UNC-Asheville wards off pesky High Point in 74-71 win

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Ahmad Thomas scored 19 points, had six steals and six rebounds and MaCio Teague scored 18 with clutch free-throwing shooting down the stretch to lead UNC-Asheville to a 74-71 win over High Point Saturday night.

Teague made a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs up 72-68 with 14 seconds to play. Andre Fox responded with a 3 for High Point, which then called a timeout with five seconds left.

Ricky Madison intentionally fouled Teague who went back to the free throw line and made both for a 74-71 lead. The Bulldogs then called a timeout to set its defense and Jamal Wright missed his 3-point attempt as time expired.

Alec Wnuk scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Kevin Vannatta added 13 points for UNC Asheville (18-7, 10-2 Big South). Teague made all seven of his free throws.

Ricky Madison led High Point (13-11, 7-5) with 18 points and six rebounds, Miles Bowman Jr. and Fox each scored 12, and Anthony Lindauer scored 11.