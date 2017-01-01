Charleston Southern edges Presbyterian 71-65 in OT

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling scored 22 points, including four free throws in the last 12 seconds as Charleston Southern held off Presbyterian 71-65 in overtime on Saturday.

Presbyterian’s Jo’Vontae Millner scored, was fouled and converted a three-point play to give the Blue Hose a 65-64 lead with 2:09 to play in the overtime. Charleston Southern then had three whacks at making a basket but Raemond Robinson missed a 3, Keeling missed a jumper and Javis Howard’s layup wouldn’t fall before Presbyterian was able to get the ball back.

Antwan Maxwell Jr. hit a 3-pointer that gave Charleston Southern (8-15, 4-8 Big South) the 67-65 lead with 33 seconds left and then Keeling sank four straight free throws in the last 12 seconds. Keeling, the Big South’s leading freshman in scoring and rebounding, also grabbed nine boards.

Millner led Presbyterian (5-18, 1-11) with 19 points and Ed Drew added 18.