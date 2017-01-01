Evansville ends skid beating Missouri St. 74-66

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jaylon Brown was 9-for-12 shooting and scored 25 points, and David Howard had 17 points and Evansville beat Missouri State 74-66 on Saturday and ended its nine-game losing streak.

Duane Gibson broke a 59-all tie with a jump shot with 4:06 left, Brown made 1 of 2 free throws and Ryan Taylor added a pair from the line for a five-point lead with 2:50 remaining.

Evansville (11-14, 2-10 Missouri Valley) shot 29 for 52 (56 percent) from the floor, and in the second half were 16 for 25 (64) from the floor. The Purple Aces scored 11 points off 11 Missouri State (15-10, 6-6) turnovers while committing just five turnovers themselves. Evansville led Missouri State for nearly 34 minutes of the contest.

Despite making all six of their free throws down the stretch, the Bears shot just 1 for 5 from the floor. Jarred Dixon led the Bears with 16 points and Obediah Church added 16 points.