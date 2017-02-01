No. 13 Oregon routs No. 5 Arizona 85-58

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Dorsey scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 13 Oregon snapped Arizona’s 15-game winning streak with a decisive 85-58 victory over the fifth-ranked Wildcats on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and four 3s as the Ducks (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 40 games, an ongoing school record. Going into the game, it was the second-longest streak in the nation behind Kansas with 51, but the Jayhawks fell at home to Iowa State 92-89 in overtime earlier Saturday.

Oregon hit 16 3-pointers, most since opening Matthew Knight Arena in 2011.

Rawle Alkins had 16 points for the Wildcats (21-3, 10-1) in their worst loss under coach Sean Miller since they fell 99-69 to BYU on Dec. 28, 2009. Their 15-game winning streak was the third-longest streak in the nation.