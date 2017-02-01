Winthrop downs Campbell 76-62 on Johnson’s career night

By

Published: 2:11 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored a career-high 39 points shooting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers — and set a school record with 256 career 3s — and Winthrop beat Campbell 76-62 on Saturday.

Johnson eclipsed the record of 254 career 3s set by LaShawn Coulter (1990-95). Johnson also became the 16th Big South Conference player to score more than 1,800 career points.

Xavier Cooks scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Winthrop (18-5, 9-2), which has won two straight. His free throw put the Eagles up for good 23-22 in the first half and Winthrop led 32-24 at halftime after a 10-2 run in which Johnson scored six.

Johnson hit his fifth 3 and the Eagles extended their lead to 16 with 2:55 left to play after Campbell went scoreless for 4:28.

Chris Clemons scored 24 points and Mogga Lado added 10 for Campbell (11-13, 4-8), which finished shooting 38.9 percent from the floor to Winthrop’s and 52 percent.

Campbell has lost three straight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.