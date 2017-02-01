Winthrop downs Campbell 76-62 on Johnson’s career night

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored a career-high 39 points shooting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers — and set a school record with 256 career 3s — and Winthrop beat Campbell 76-62 on Saturday.

Johnson eclipsed the record of 254 career 3s set by LaShawn Coulter (1990-95). Johnson also became the 16th Big South Conference player to score more than 1,800 career points.

Xavier Cooks scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Winthrop (18-5, 9-2), which has won two straight. His free throw put the Eagles up for good 23-22 in the first half and Winthrop led 32-24 at halftime after a 10-2 run in which Johnson scored six.

Johnson hit his fifth 3 and the Eagles extended their lead to 16 with 2:55 left to play after Campbell went scoreless for 4:28.

Chris Clemons scored 24 points and Mogga Lado added 10 for Campbell (11-13, 4-8), which finished shooting 38.9 percent from the floor to Winthrop’s and 52 percent.

Campbell has lost three straight.