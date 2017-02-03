Canadians dominate short track speedskating World Cup

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Canadian skaters won three of four events with Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin and Charles Hamelin all victorious at Saturday’s short track speedskating World Cup.

St-Gelais defeated Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting to win her first women’s 1000 of the season, while Canadian teammate Valerie Maltais was third.

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea still leads the overall standings despite not racing.

Thibaut Fauconnet of France edged Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea in a photo finish to win his first 1000 of the season in the men’s race, with Hungary’s Shaoang Liu taking the overall lead.

Boutin won the women’s 1500 for her first career World Cup win in the distance, while Hamelin claimed the men’s 1500.

Shim Suk-hee maintained her overall lead in the 1500. Another South Korean, Lee Jung-su, still leads the men’s 1500.