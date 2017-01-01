Carleton scores 31, Iowa State women rout No. 22 WV 80-55

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bridget Carleton matched her career-high with 31 points and ran her consecutive free throws made streak to 42 and Iowa State routed No. 22 West Virginia 80-55 on Saturday.

Carleton had 22 points in the first half as the Cyclones (13-10, 4-8 Big 12) took a 37-28 lead. Emily Durr added 14 points and Meredith Burkhall had 12. Seanna Johnson had nine rebound and seven assists to go with her seven points.

Iowa State shot 52 percent (29 of 56) while the Mountaineers (16-7, 4-7) shot 30 percent (19 of 64).

Katrina Pardee matched her career high with four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for West Virginia. Tynice Martin added 13.

Durr made 2 of 3 free throws with 7:11 remaining to push the Cyclone lead to 68-43. It was the ninth time this year and 14th time in her career she was fouled shooting a triple.