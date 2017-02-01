300 wild horses in South Dakota need homes as deadline looms

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: 11:25 am
A blind stallion named Casanova stands as Nancy Turner, board president of This Old Horse rescue, poses on Feb. 3, 2017 photo, in rural Hastings, Minn. Turner’s farm took in seven blind stallions from South Dakota, including Casanova as the effort to find homes for hundreds of wild horses near Lantry, in north-central South Dakota, continues, according to Elaine Nash, director of horse rescue organization Fleet of Angels, who is spearheading the operation of placing the horses in sanctuaries and ranches across the country. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of wild horses at a troubled South Dakota sanctuary are enduring bitter weather while a group of volunteers works to feed and care for them.
Others are sorting through adoption applications and networking on social media in search of homes for the horses.
More than 800 horses were impounded in October at the nonprofit International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros after a state veterinarian found they were being neglected. All but 20 were eventually surrendered by their owner.
Some 500 horses have already found homes, but volunteers at the ranch near Lantry, in north-central South Dakota, say many of the remaining animals could be more difficult to place.