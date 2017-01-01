Takanashi win’s ski jumping World Cup meet for 51th victory

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HINZENBACH, Austria (AP) — Sara Takanashi won a women’s ski jumping World Cup meet on Saturday for her seventh victory of the season and 51st overall.

Takanashi, the defending overall World Cup champion from Japan, had jumps of 87.5 and 91 meters to gather 242.1 points and beat German duo Katharina Althaus and Carina Voigt by 4.2 and 8.1 points, respectively.

She shared the lead with Chiara Hoelzl after the first round but the Austrian dropped to sixth after an 82-meter jump in the final round.

Takanashi extended her lead in the World Cup standings to 203 points over Japanese teammate Yuki Ito with six events remaining. Ito finished Saturday’s event in fourth.

Another competition on the same hill is scheduled for Sunday.