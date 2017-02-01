Some key promises of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

By

Published: 7:21 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LYON, France (AP) — Some key promises among 144 released Saturday by leading far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen:

French Sovereignty:

— Negotiate with European Union the “four sovereignties” — return of French franc, legislative, economic, territorial, or control of its borders

— Leave border-free Schengen zone

On immigration:

— Reduce immigration to 10,000 annually

— End automatic acquisition of French nationality by marriage

— End dual nationality for non-Europeans

— Restrict French nationality to those with French parent or naturalized, ending automatic birthright rule

— Restrict asylum to demands made in embassies or neighboring countries of asylum-seeker

On terrorism:

— Ban and dissolve all organizations including mosques linked to Islamic fundamentalists — already in practice but Le Pen says insufficiently applied

— Expel from France all dual nationals linked to jihadi networks and foreigners under suspicion.

— Create single anti-terrorism agency

On defense and internal security:

— Leave NATO integrated command

— Ensure France can defend itself alone

— “Massively rearm” security forces with 15,000 more police

— Automatic expulsion of foreign criminals and delinquents

— Life sentences for “most grave crimes” — retracting earlier calls to restore death penalty

On French identity:

— Inscribe in constitution concept of “national priority,” meaning French before foreigners in all domains

— Remove European Union flag from public buildings

— Extend secularism to all public spaces, a clear reference to banning Muslim headscarves

On French institutions:

— Create popular referendums on issues proposed by at least 500,000 voters

— Institute proportional representation in parliament, which would favor her party, the National Front

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.