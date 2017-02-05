Brodie helps Flames blaze past Devils 4-3 in OT

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman TJ Brodie had four assists, the last on Mikael Backlund’s winning goal at 1:13 of overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat New Jersey 4-3 on Friday night to send the Devils to their seventh straight loss at home.

Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Matt Stajan also scored as the Flames won their third straight game. Brian Elliott made 26 saves.

Adam Henrique, Pavel Zacha, Kyle Palmieri tallied for New Jersey, which battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to take the lead. Cory Schneider had 34 saves.

The Flames cycled the puck in the Devils’ end on the winning goal before Brodie found Backlund low in the left circle for a shot under the cross bar. It was not immediately clear whether the puck went into the net, but the officials soon signaled a goal.