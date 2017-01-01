Pentagon chief: US has no plans to increase Mideast forces

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: 7:41 pm
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, smiles while speaking to Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, unseen, at the start of their meeting at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Mattis on Friday reassured two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East.
Mattis spoke at a joint news conference in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada.
Mattis was asked about the White House’s statement this week that it was putting Iran “on notice.”
Mattis held a series of high-level meetings in Seoul and Tokyo this week on his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief. He was returning to Washington Saturday.