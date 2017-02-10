NBA fines Hawks’ Prince, Heat’s Johnson $25K each

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: 3:12 pm
Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince, right, pulls on Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) as Whiteside goes up for a shot against Prince and guard Lamar Patterson (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Miami. Prince was ejected for pulling Whiteside down and was assessed a flagrant-2. James Johnson retaliated in Whiteside’s defense, and was ejected after getting a technical. The Heat defeated the Hawks 116-93. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday’s game in Miami.
Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling down Hassan Whiteside from behind as the Heat center went up for a shot. Prince was given a flagrant-2 foul. Johnson then retaliated in Whiteside’s defense and was ejected after getting a technical foul.
That was about the only moment in which the game was competitive after halftime. The Heat beat the Hawks 116-93.
The NBA announced the fines Friday.