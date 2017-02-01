Rickie Weeks, Cory Rasmus, David Carpenter agree with Rays

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Rickie Weeks and right-handed relievers Cory Rasmus and David Carpenter have agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The deals announced Friday include invitations to major league spring training.

The 34-year-old Weeks was the second overall pick in the 2003 amateur draft and is a .247 career hitter over parts of 13 big league seasons with Milwaukee, Seattle and Arizona. He batted .239 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 108 games with the Diamondbacks last year.

Rasmus is the brother of outfielder Colby Rasmus, who also joined the Rays this offseason. In 2016, he went 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA in 19 appearances with the Los Angeles Angels.

Carpenter, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2015 with the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.