HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — The rodeo program is among budget cutbacks approved by the Hastings College board of trustees as it wrestles with an operational deficit of more than $3 million.

A message posted online earlier this week by President Don Jackson says the trustees have approved a plan to realize $2.3 million in savings during the 2017-18 school year by eliminating or consolidating some staff positions and taking other belt-tightening steps. The plans for 2018-19 include eliminating three to four faculty positions, three to four staff positions and ending the rodeo program.

The college competes as part of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Among its Nebraska members are Mid-Plains Community College, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.