Immigrant advocates want Dona Ana County to be sanctuary

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Immigrant rights activists in Las Cruces are calling on Dona Ana County Sheriff Kiki Vigil to meet with them to discuss the department’s polices on enforcing federal immigration laws.

A group of faith leaders and immigrant advocates are meeting on Friday morning to pressure the sheriff.

They say Vigil canceled a community meeting that was supposed to take place last week.

The group wants to know whether the sheriff’s office will help federal agents detain and deport immigrants. It wants the county to be a safe space for immigrants.

Cities and counties all over the country are considering adopting so-called sanctuary status banning local law enforcement from cooperating with immigration authorities.

A proposal from Democrats in the state Legislature would make New Mexico a sanctuary state.