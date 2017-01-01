Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer’s UNM speech

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of faculty, staff and students have signed a letter criticizing the University of New Mexico’s decision to allow a far-right commentator to speak on campus.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2jLkhr9 ) that the letter, addressed to acting President Chaouki Abdallah, said that the university’s decision to allow Milo Yiannopoulos’ (yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs) to speak undermined the university’s goal of providing a safe learning environment for students.

Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign.

At his talk on Jan. 27, Yiannopoulos discussed a variety of topics, including President Donald Trump, freedom of speech and illegal immigration, and he said “hate speech” is something critics call opinions they dislike. Hundreds of people protested the speech, calling the talk hate speech.

