Dukurs, Hermann win skeleton World Cup races in Austria

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Martins Dukurs set a track record in both runs to win a men’s skeleton World Cup event Friday, and world champion Tina Hermann earned her first victory of the season in the women’s competition.

After winning the opening heat in 52.01 seconds, Dukurs went even 0.13 faster in his second run on the 1976 Olympic track.

The four-time world champion from Latvia led Olympic champion Alexander Tretiakov of Russia by 0.58, and Yun Sung-bin of Korea by 0.68. The rest of the field trailed Dukurs by more than a second.

In the women’s race, Hermann was 0.14 behind in third after the opening heat but posted the fastest second run to beat Mirela Rahneva of Canada by 0.16. Janine Flock of Austria finished 0.24 behind in third.