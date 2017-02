By ASSOCIATED PRESS

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for allegedly hitting his wife.

The 20-year-old French player was arrested early Friday.

Hernandez is considered one of Atletico’s most promising young talents.