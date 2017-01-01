Iran bans US wrestlers from taking part in Freestyle World Cup competition

By

Published: 2:41 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TEHRAN (AP) — Iran bans US wrestlers from taking part in Freestyle World Cup competition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.