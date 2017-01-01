Attorney general calls for review team on child-abuse deaths

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general and a Democratic lawmaker are calling for a new approach to reviewing the role of government services and procedures in preventing child-abuse related killings.

Attorney General Hector Balderas and Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque announced Thursday they are backing legislation to create a team for reviewing child-abuse related homicides. The review team would suggest possible reforms to improve prevention efforts and coordination among various social services and law enforcement agencies.

The effort responds to recent killings including the grizzly slaying of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Under a bill introduced by Padilla, a special investigator also could be appointed to examine child killings where official safeguards may have failed. Investigators would be appointed by the secretary of children, youth and families at the request of the attorney general.