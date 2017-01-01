Texas A&M-CC beats Houston Baptist 90-79

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Rashawn Thomas grabbed 12 rebounds and scored eight of his career-high 34 points in the final 2:22, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Houston Baptist 90-79 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

Kareem South scored a career-best 22 points with four 3-pointers, Ehab Amin added 14 points with seven assists, and Jake Kocher had 13 with six assists for the Islanders (12-9, 5-5 Southland).

Trailing by 14 in the second half, the Huskies closed on a 20-6 run and tied it a 74 on Asa Cantwell’s 3-pointer, trailed, then tied it again at 76 on Colter Lasher’s layup with 2:36 left to play. That’s when Thomas scored eight straight points amid a 14-3 run capped by Joseph Kilgore’s dunk and the Islanders won going away.

South’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Islanders up 40-39 at halftime.

Lasher scored 21 points with three 3s and five assists for Houston Baptist (8-12, 4-6).