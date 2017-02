By ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say an Albuquerque man was found dead of after being shot at a local motel parking lot on Wednesday.

Police say 43-year-old Geovanis Garcia’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing and gunshots around 11 a.m. at the Sahara Motel.

No further information was available.