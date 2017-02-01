Dream re-sign guard Layshia Clarendon

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ATLANTA (AP) — Guard Layshia Clarendon, a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the Atlanta Dream.

Clarendon started 32 of 34 games and averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Atlanta last season. She was obtained by the Dream in a trade with Indiana before the 2016 season.

Coach Michael Cooper said re-signing Clarendon was “very important” for the team because she provides “leadership, stability and exciting play in the backcourt.”

The 5-foot-9 Clarendon played three seasons with Indiana. She was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not released.