Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with twins on Instagram

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: 12:06 pm
This Nov. 4, 2016 file photo shows Beyonce performing at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce announced on her Instagram account, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, that she is expecting twins. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.
Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.
“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two,” said a statement signed “The Carters.” The news accompanied a photo of Beyonce showing a baby bump while wearing just a bra, underwear and a veil.
Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012.