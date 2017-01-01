New Jaguars coach Marrone retains 4 more, rounds out staff

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone rounded out his staff Wednesday by filling the final eight spots, including retaining four more assistants from Gus Bradley’s regime.

Marrone kept tight ends coach Ron Middleton along with Mike Mallory, Mike Rutenberg and John Donovan. Mallory, who had been the special teams coordinator the last four seasons, will now be assistant special teams coordinator. Rutenberg remains a defensive assistant, and Donovan remains an offensive assistant.

Marrone previously retained offensive coordinator Nate Hackett and defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

The other coaches officially hired Wednesday: assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, assistant defensive backs coach Joe Danna, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., and offense research specialist Eric Price.

