Former Iceland coach Lagerback hired by struggling Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The coach who led Iceland to the European Championship quarterfinals has been hired by struggling Norway.

The Norwegian soccer federation says Lars Lagerback has signed a contract through the Euro 2020 qualifying program. He replaces Per-Mathias Hogmo, who left in November after losing at the Czech Republic.

Lagerback left his previous job as co-coach of Iceland after an inspiring run at Euro 2016, beating England in the last 16 before losing to host France.

The 68-year-old Lagerback coached his native Sweden for nine years through 2009. He joins a Norway team which has not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000.

Norway, ranked No. 84, is fifth in a six-team World Cup qualifying group led by Germany. The country’s next qualifier is at Northern Ireland on March 26.