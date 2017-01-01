Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3

DALLAS (AP) — Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period to send the Stars past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Dallas took a 3-0 lead on goals by Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski. After Korpikoski’s goal at 11:18, Curtis McElhinney replaced Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.

Tyler Bozak scored on a power play at 13:50 of the first for Toronto, but Brett Ritchie and Jamie Benn answered to give the Stars a 5-1 lead after one.

Dallas was up 6-3 after the second. Nikita Soshnikov and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs in the period, and Jason Spezza for Dallas.

Toronto outshot Dallas 43-20 overall. Lehtonen stopped all 14 shots in the third period, when the Stars had only one shot on goal.

Andersen made five saves, and McElhinney stopped nine of 12 shots.

