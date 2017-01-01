Scheifele, Trouba score as Jets beat Blues 5-3

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba scored a key third-period goal, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who improved to 12-4-1 within the Central Division and 3-0 against the Blues. Ondrej Pavalec made 24 saves.

Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, who lost their fourth straight on home ice. Jake Allen made 19 saves.