LA Galaxy sign midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Marseille

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — French midfielder Romain Alessandrini has joined the LA Galaxy as a designated player.

The Galaxy announced the deal Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Alessandrini spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with Marseille, his hometown club. He previously spent two seasons with Rennes in France’s top league.

Alessandrini has 11 goals and nine assists in his Marseille career, but made only eight appearances this season. His playing time was likely to decrease even more with the recent arrival of Dimitri Payet from West Ham.

Alessandrini fills one of the Galaxy’s two vacant designated player slots after the offseason departures of Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard. Mexican star Giovani Dos Santos occupies the third slot.

Alessandrini’s speed in midfield will boost the Galaxy’s offseason makeover alongside fellow newcomers Joao Pedro and Jermaine Jones.