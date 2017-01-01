Mother of teen killed in hit-and-run crash also dies

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mother of a teenage girl killed in a car crash when two suspected thieves fleeing from police crashed into them has also died.

Shaunna Arredondo-Boling died Tuesday following the Jan. 18 crash that also killed her daughter, 14-year-old Shaylee Boling.

Police say 24-year-old Paul Garcia was in the van with 21-year-old Elexus Groves when they allegedly fled from police before colliding with the family. Arredondo-Boling’s son was also injured.

Groves was arrested two days after the crash and charged with homicide and multiple other charges.

Police say Groves and Garcia were arrested in late December following a pursuit and crash of a car stolen from an Albuquerque rental company. Each was released on $1,000 bond on Dec. 30.

Garcia is still wanted on murder and other felony charges in the latest case.