NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have hired New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach John Morton as their offensive coordinator.

Morton replaces Chan Gailey, who retired after the season following two years on coach Todd Bowles’ staff.

The team announced the hiring Tuesday, four weeks after the Jets finished a 5-11 season during which the offense struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness.

Morton, 47, spent the last two seasons coaching receivers on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans. He was in the same role in San Francisco from 2011-14. Morton also has experience coaching under Jim Harbaugh, Jon Gruden, Bill Callahan, Norv Turner and Pete Carroll at the pro and college levels.

The Jets also announced that they hired Robert Nunn as their defensive line coach. Nunn spent this past season with Cleveland after six with the Giants, serving in the same role.

