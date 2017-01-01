University of North Dakota looks at more cuts to athletics

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The president of the University of North Dakota says the school may be forced to cut more sports programs.

Mark Kennedy says in a joint statement with his executive council that the school will “regrettably” consider dropping programs in order to make sure other teams can remain competitive.

The Grand Forks university cut its baseball and men’s golf programs last April and then reinstated men’s golf after a private fundraising effort.

The statement issued Tuesday says the athletics program will be given a target budget goal on Feb. 10 and will be asked to submit its budget plan by March 15.

The Kennedy administration says it is looking at other ways to meet a proposal by Gov. Doug Burgum to cut UND’s state funding by 20 percent.