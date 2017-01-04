Johnson launches fresh appeal against 6-year jail sentence

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LONDON (AP) — Former England international Adam Johnson has launched a fresh legal challenge against his six-year jail sentence for child sex offenses.

Johnson was convicted in March after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl and another of “grooming” — building an emotional connection with a child to gain trust for sexual motives. He was also found guilty of another charge of sexual activity with the schoolgirl.

The 29-year-old Johnson had a previous application for leave to appeal refused in July. His latest appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal on Feb. 28.

Johnson played 12 times for England, and his clubs included Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.