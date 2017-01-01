Bohl excited to have son joining team as graduate assistant

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Craig Bohl didn’t decide to pursue coaching until his playing days at Nebraska were coming to an end. He turned out just fine.

The Wyoming head football coach led the Cowboys to a conference championship last season, his third year in Laramie. Next year, he’ll have his son with him. Aaron Bohl, who recently finished his career as a linebacker at Minnesota State University Moorhead, will join the Cowboys as a defensive graduate assistant.

Aaron Bohl had a head start on his father when it came to deciding to be a coach.

“It’s been something in the back of his mind for many years,” Craig Bohl said. “I remember when he was a youngster he would come in — and I bet you he might have been 11 years old — and said he thought that we were deficient against the play-action pass in certain sets. I guess it’s in his DNA.”

Aaron Bohl was second-team all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as a senior and was named a team captain each of his final three seasons.

“I had an opportunity to watch some of his games that were shown on the internet,” Craig Bohl said. “And I would get more nervous watching his games than watching our games.

“The biggest compliment is to be selected as a three-time captain at whatever level you’re at. I think that was really an achievement that was unique, and certainly he’s proud of it, and I think it speaks well. It was great to see their football program change from a losing program into have a winning record. That’s encouraging as well, so we’re certainly excited about having him on board.”

Because Wyoming’s game at Eastern Michigan last season was played on a Friday, Craig Bohl was able to see MSUM play the next day in Mankato, Minnesota. Moorhead is a short drive across the border from Fargo, North Dakota, where Craig Bohl was the head coach at North Dakota State. But the Cowboys hired him after Aaron Bohl’s redshirt freshman season with the Dragons.

Now, with Aaron Bohl on Wyoming’s staff, the two be able to spend much more time together.

“We’re both excited about that,” Craig Bohl told the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2kNP870). “However, we all have jobs to do. But there’s no doubt, father and son, to be able to walk past each other in the hall … is certainly going to be enjoyable.”

Though the two were excited about the opportunity to be on the same team, both wanted to make sure that Wyoming was the right fit for Aaron Bohl. It was, Craig Bohl said.

“I think just where he’s at in his life, different options that are out there and certainly the need that we have within our program (make it a fit),” Craig Bohl said. “It became apparent to both of us it was a win-win situation for Aaron and a win-win situation for Cowboy football.”

While the two will be on the staff, Aaron Bohl will answer to Scottie Hazelton, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator.

“Coach will do a great job in mentoring and bringing him along as a young coach,” Craig Bohl said. “… There’s a lot of moving parts over on defense, and (his role) is going to be determined by Coach Hazelton. Scottie will do a great job directing the different roles of the G.A. I think some of those things are yet to be determined by Scottie.”

Aaron Bohl plans to move out to Wyoming shortly after signing day on Wednesday.

“Certainly the main focus for us right now is to get signing day behind us and then we’ll look at adding staff members right after that,” Craig Bohl said. “So he’ll come into play along with that.”

