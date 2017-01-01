Veto deadline nears on New Mexico budget fixes

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico has less than a day left to veto or allow passage of a budget solvency package approved last week by the Legislature.

The $216 plan for plugging a budget deficit and rebuilding modest reserves goes into effect Tuesday afternoon if Republican Gov. Susana Martinez takes no action. She also has the authority to veto any and all provisions within the three budget-mending bills for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Spending across state agencies was slashed by 2.4 percent during a special legislative session in October, without fully addressing the deficit. The state’s credit rating was downgraded last year.

The new budget changes target $46 million in local school district reserves to beef up the state general fund, along with transfers from dozens of accounts.