Highlands professor helps to create Latino scholar pipeline

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe-based nonprofit is working with an anthropology professor from New Mexico Highlands University to create a new Latino studies program at the School for Advanced Research.

Officials say the goal is to increase the pipeline for Latino scholars from throughout the nation.

Officials at the research school say they tapped Mario Gonzales’ expertise in everything from immigration and border issues to indigenous people and Hispanics in the Southwest as they work to define the direction of the new program.

The president of the School for Advanced Research, Michael Brown, says the Latino scholar program will be fully implemented later this year and will include a series of public lectures and seminars.