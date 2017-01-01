Arkansas St. rolls in 2nd half, beats ULL 88-69

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Devin Carter and Deven Simms combined for 42 points to lead Arkansas State to an 88-69 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday night to move into a tie atop the Sun Belt Conference.

Carter drilled 6 of 8 from beyond the arc to total 22 points and Simms added 20 for Arkansas State (16-6, 7-2), which has won five straight and now sits in first place with Georgia Southern, which lost to Troy 83-76 on Saturday.

The Red Wolves held a slim 28-26 lead at the half but broke out to dominate the second period 60-43. Arkansas State scored 55 points in the final 13 minutes, shooting 70 percent in the second half and finished hitting 31 of 59. Louisiana-Lafayette (14-8, 4-5) was held to 25-of-58 (43 percent) shooting.

Rashad Lindsey added 17 points and Tamas Bruce chipped in 11 for Arkansas State.

Frank Bartley IV led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 18 points.