AHL honors Cunningham with No. 14 jerseys

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The American Hockey League has honored Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham at its All-Star Game, with the players wearing his No. 14 during warmups.

Cunningham collapsed on the ice before a game Nov. 19 and required advanced procedures to save his life. The 26-year-old’s hockey career is over, but he survived thanks to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and a new procedure developed by an Arizona doctor that helped his heart.

Quick work by medics on the scene at Tucson Arena and care at Banner — University Medical Center Tucson is credited with keeping Cunningham alive. He had to have part of his leg amputated but is rehabilitating and is around the team on occasion despite no longer being able to play.