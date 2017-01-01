Xavier guard Edmond Sumner out for season with torn ACL

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CINCINNATI (AP) — Xavier point guard Edmond Sumner will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

An MRI on Monday confirmed a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was hurt during an 82-77 victory over St. John’s a day earlier.

Sumner had 17 points and seven assists for the Musketeers (15-6, 5-3 Big East). He had to be helped off the court by teammates after he was fouled while scoring with about six minutes left.

The injury is a significant blow to the Musketeers, who have lost four of their last six games — all against ranked teams. They dropped out of the Top 25 on Monday, ending a streak of 29 consecutive weeks in the rankings.

