Pinson to miss 2nd game for No. 12 UNC with ankle injury

By

Published: 12:00 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) falls to the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Pinson injured his ankle and did not return to the game. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 12 North Carolina won’t have swingman Theo Pinson for a second straight game because of an ankle injury.

Coach Roy Williams said Monday that Pinson will miss Tuesday night’s game against Pittsburgh but added that he’s “hopeful” that the 6-foot-6 forward will return soon.

Pinson rolled his right ankle last week in a victory over Virginia Tech and did not play in a 77-62 loss at Miami on Saturday.

He missed the first 16 games after October surgery for a broken bone in the same foot. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in six games for the first-place Tar Heels (19-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.