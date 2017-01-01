Comerica to invest $3M in Detroit, reshape presence in city

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DETROIT (AP) — Comerica Bank plans to reshape its presence in and around downtown Detroit as part of a $3 million investment in the area.

The bank says Monday it’s opening new locations, relocating offices and selling some offices to make way for new developments.

Comerica is working with Henry Ford Health System on the development of a new cancer center, for example, and Comerica’s location there is being sold to Henry Ford.

Other plans include the relocation of Comerica’s Fort-Washington office and the installment of ATMs and the opening of a new banking center in the District Detroit development, which includes the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

Michigan also is acquiring Comerica’s Fort-Military location to make way for the Gordie Howe International Bridge linking the U.S. and Canada.