Espanola shooting leaves man in critical condition

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting outside a gas station in northcentral New Mexico that left a 20-year-old man critically injured.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2jkJn4u ) that Espanola police Chief Richard Gallegos says the victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head Friday night. He remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery at an Albuquerque hospital.

Gallegos says the suspects had been following the victim as he was driving before the shooting.

Both vehicles stopped at the gas station and one of the suspects shot the man at least once.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Gallegos declined to identify the suspects, but said one of them is a high school basketball player in Espanola.

