10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday.

1. WHITE HOUSE SEEKS TO EASE CONCERNS ON IMMIGRATION ORDER

Aides say President Trump’s rule temporarily banning citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S. is a minor inconvenience in the face of safety, but the move sparks protests across the country.

2. BAN SOWS TURMOIL, OUTRAGE

Critics describe widespread confusion over the sudden immigration rule, and say an untold number of travelers were being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures.

3. HOW RELIGIOUS GROUPS RESPOND TO TRUMP REFUGEE RULE

From pulpits to sidewalk vigils, clergy and parishoners across a spectrum of faiths unite against Trump’s immigration order.

4. WHY NY IS REFURBISHING 3 OLD NUCLEAR PLANTS UPSTATE

It’s part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to lean on nuclear energy while ramping up renewables such as wind, solar and hydroelectric.

5. CALIF. CRAFTS RULES FOR LEGAL POT MARKET

The new industry has a projected value of $7 billion, and state and local governments could eventually collect $1 billion a year in taxes from it.

6. WHERE AMAZON WILL FINALLY START COLLECTING TAXES

Ten more states stand to gain tens of millions of dollars as the e-commerce giant begins adding sales tax to purchases there.

7. TVA FACES SUIT OVER CUMBERLAND RIVER POLLUTION

Environmental groups say the TVA’s faulty storage of coal ash caused it to leach into the waterway.

8. WHO WILL SKIP OSCARS OVER TRUMP TRAVEL BAN

An Oscar-nominated Iranian director says he will not attend the awards due to the refugee order and travel restrictions.

9. WILLIAM H. MACY, JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS EARN EARLY SAG AWARDS

Macy wins for his role as an alcoholic father on “Shameless,” while Louis-Dreyfus gets the award for her role in “Veep.”

10. ‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’ TAKES $18.4M AT BOX OFFICE DESPITE UPROAR

A video that surfaced of a frightened dog on the movie’s set led to cancellation of the film’s premiere.