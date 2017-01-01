The Latest: SAG Awards kick off by honoring stunt ensembles

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, honoring the best film and TV performances of 2016 (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The stunt performers of “Hacksaw Ridge” and the television series “Game of Thrones” are the winners of the first Screen Actors Guild Awards handed out Sunday.

The awards were announced during the red carpet show preceding Sunday’s celebration of the best acting in film and television.

“Hacksaw Ridge” tells the story of a pacifist World War II medic whose heroics during fighting on Okinawa earned him the Medal of Honor. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is an epic fantasy series based on the hit books by George R.R. Martin.

___

2 p.m.

“La La Land” may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards, but it won’t be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.

Sunday night’s SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up. That will be true in the individual acting categories where awards-season favorites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their front-runner status.

But this year’s biggest front-runner, “La La Land,” isn’t nominated for the Screen Actors’ ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for “Moonlight,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Captain Fantastic.”

The 23rd annual SAG Awards will air live from 8-10 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS from Los Angeles.